PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Short Interest Up 1,733.3% in March

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 1,733.3% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PB Bancorp stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $106.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. 36.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

