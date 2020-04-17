Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$312.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$329.00 to C$312.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$332.42.

CP opened at C$308.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$306.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$319.22. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

