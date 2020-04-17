Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$312.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$329.00 to C$312.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$350.00 to C$370.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$370.00 to C$385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$288.00 to C$293.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$380.00 to C$335.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$332.42.

CP opened at C$308.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$306.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$319.22. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$252.00 and a 1 year high of C$365.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.64 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stanley Scott Macdonald acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$288.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$288,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$788,560.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Relevium Technologies Stock Price Up 11.1%
Relevium Technologies Stock Price Up 11.1%
Noble Mineral Exploration Shares Up 28.6%
Noble Mineral Exploration Shares Up 28.6%
Banco Santander Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.24
Banco Santander Hits New 52-Week Low at $175.24
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc Short Interest Update
FlexShopper Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
FlexShopper Inc Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest
Delek Logistics Partners LP Short Interest Update
Delek Logistics Partners LP Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report