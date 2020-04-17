EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. EASYJET PLC/S earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected EASYJET PLC/S’s ranking:

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ESYJY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. EASYJET PLC/S has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.