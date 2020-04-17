FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Short Interest Update

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FSBC opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. FSB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FSB Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.83% of FSB Bancorp worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 29.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of FSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

