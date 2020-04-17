Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,256 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,839,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 102,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 39,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.15. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.63. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

