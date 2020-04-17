Brookstone Capital Management Has $179,000 Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,835 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $81,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $170,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT opened at $6.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

