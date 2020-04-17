Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,980 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBGI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 145,520 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 486.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $3,282,000.00. Company insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.