F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,149 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 785,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $45,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNB opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

