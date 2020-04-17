Brookstone Capital Management Sells 15,795 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,575 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 17,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NYSE:TPR opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

