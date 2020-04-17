Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 315.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $7,040,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of EPD opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

