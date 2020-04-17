AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$0.65

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at AltaCorp Capital from C$1.00 to C$0.65 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.13. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

