Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AX.UN. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$10.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.18.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.78, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.37. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.41 and a one year high of C$13.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

