Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$13.00 at CIBC

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP stock opened at C$7.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $967.94 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.89. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.6684048 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Article: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.