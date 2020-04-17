Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$24.00 Price Target for Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$24.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. Evercore ISI cut Canadian Natural Resources from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$33.80.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$16.81 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion and a PE ratio of 3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.68.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$158,970.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$502,567.76. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at C$2,802,249.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.