Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$118.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.19% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$117.25.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT stock opened at C$117.78 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$67.87 and a 12-month high of C$123.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 138.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 2.4100002 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.