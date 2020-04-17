AltaCorp Capital Downgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to Sector Perform

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.50. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.97.
CEU stock opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.79.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
