AltaCorp Capital Downgrades CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) to Sector Perform

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) was downgraded by stock analysts at AltaCorp Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$2.50. AltaCorp Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.97.

CEU stock opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$0.53 and a 12 month high of C$2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.79.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

