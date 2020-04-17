Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $329.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Meier purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. West purchased 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $170,363.25. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.