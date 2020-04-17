David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) VP David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $388,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David L. Grinnell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, David L. Grinnell sold 947 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.05, for a total transaction of $374,112.35.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $413.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.13. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12-month low of $263.36 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 13.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $248,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 179,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,683,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $402.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Boston Beer from $451.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

