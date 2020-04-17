Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UNPRF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Uniper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Uniper stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.86.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

