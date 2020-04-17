Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI alerts:

Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.32.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange, with a market capitalization of approximately 5,600 million euros, specialized in the acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers and logistics facilities, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, and MSCI Small Caps indices.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.