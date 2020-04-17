Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HMSNF. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMSNF opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.15.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

