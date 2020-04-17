INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Now Covered by Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IDEXY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.20.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

