Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) to Outperform

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Britvic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

BTVCF opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Britvic has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.54.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

