Evercore ISI Downgrades Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) to Outperform

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Ascendas India Trust (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of DBMBF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday.

About Ascendas India Trust

