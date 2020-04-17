BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLSFY opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

