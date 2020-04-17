TMK PAO/S (OTCMKTS:TMKXY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

TMK PAO/S (OTCMKTS:TMKXY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TMK PAO/S has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

TMK PAO/S Company Profile

PAO TMK manufactures, sells, and exports steel pipes for the oil and gas industry. The company operates in three segments: Russia, Americas, and Europe. It offers seamless and welded threaded drill pipes, and casing and tubing that are used in drilling, equipping, and operating oil and gas wells; and oil and gas line pipes for intra-field to transport crude oil and natural gas from the field to oil refineries and storage facilities, as well as to shipment points and distribution nodes.

The Fly

