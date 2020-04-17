ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $35.49.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

