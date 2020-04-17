Morgan Stanley Downgrades ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Equal Weight

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. ACCOR S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

