Morgan Stanley Downgrades ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ACCOR S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ACCYY stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. ACCOR S A/S has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.56.

About ACCOR S A/S

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCOR S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCOR S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intersect ENT Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Intersect ENT Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc Stock
David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc Stock
Uniper Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale
Uniper Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale
Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays
Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays
Hammerson Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Hammerson Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Now Covered by Barclays
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Now Covered by Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report