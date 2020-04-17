Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGPF opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $85.05.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Russia/CIS, Turkey, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intersect ENT Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Intersect ENT Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc Stock
David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc Stock
Uniper Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale
Uniper Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale
Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays
Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays
Hammerson Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Hammerson Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Now Covered by Barclays
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Now Covered by Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report