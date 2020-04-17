Prudential (LON:PRU) PT Set at GBX 1,620 by UBS Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.47) price target (down previously from GBX 1,600 ($21.05)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,503.07 ($19.77).

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,000.98 ($13.17) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,032.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,315.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a PE ratio of 33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61).

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders purchased a total of 48 shares of company stock worth $56,615 in the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

