Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DANOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Danone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.