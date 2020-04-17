Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DANOY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Danone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of DANOY opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Danone has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Intersect ENT Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
Intersect ENT Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America
David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc Stock
David L. Grinnell Sells 947 Shares of Boston Beer Company Inc Stock
Uniper Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale
Uniper Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale
Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays
Lar Espana Real Estate SOCIMI Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays
Hammerson Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
Hammerson Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Now Covered by Barclays
INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Now Covered by Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report