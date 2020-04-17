JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) to “Overweight”

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS PLC/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ASOS PLC/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. ASOS PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60.

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

