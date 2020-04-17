Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 61,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.36.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

