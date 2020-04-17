Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $600,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 150.4% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.6% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $95.73 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.