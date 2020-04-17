Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in International Paper by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $481,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $30.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

