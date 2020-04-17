Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,628 shares of company stock worth $373,517,621 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $960.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $969.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target (up previously from $890.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $826.85.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $786.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $679.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $793.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

