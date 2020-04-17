Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,560 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,642,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 534,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 36,052 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the period.

PHO opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $41.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

