Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 972,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,585 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $8,750,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 491,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 375,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 382,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.58 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

