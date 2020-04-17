Ballast Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,463 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC opened at $21.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

