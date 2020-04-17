Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $53,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $87.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.68.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

