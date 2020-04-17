Ballast Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 516 Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,466,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after buying an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after acquiring an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

