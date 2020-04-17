Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 12,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

