Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $150.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.