Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $61,000 in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. TheStreet lowered Packaging Corp Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.86.

PKG opened at $85.18 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

