Ballast Advisors LLC Invests $65,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $43.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.78.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.