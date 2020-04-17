300 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after acquiring an additional 671,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,942,000 after buying an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after buying an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $235.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $295.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6018 per share. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

