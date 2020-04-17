653 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP opened at $101.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average is $149.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

