Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 46,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.27. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

