Ballast Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEIS. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,264,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,742,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

AEIS stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $338.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

