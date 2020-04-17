Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $76,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,596 shares of company stock worth $1,412,211. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.01.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

